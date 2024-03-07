Dispatch.Tech Launches Techne: Bridging Tech Policy Gaps Between Silicon Valley and D.C.

The Dispatch.Tech has announced an innovative newsletter, Techne, aimed at demystifying the complex interplay between technological advancements and policy-making. This new publication seeks to guide readers through the intricacies of tech policy, highlighting the importance of understanding the forces shaping our technological world.

Understanding Tech Policy Through Techne

Techne will offer its readers a unique blend of essays, news rundowns, and research highlights, focusing on both high-profile tech events and underreported issues. The newsletter promises to provide an in-depth look at how policy decisions in Congress, executive agencies, and states impact the tech industry and, consequently, the consumer experience. By covering a wide array of topics from AI-driven services to the politics of rare earth metals, Techne aims to fill a critical gap in tech policy reporting.

The Philosophy Behind Techne

The name Techne, rooted in ancient Greek philosophy, encapsulates the newsletter's mission to explore technology as an art, skill, or craft. Emphasizing a holistic approach, Techne strives to take 'the widest view' of the tech ecosystem, much like the ancient Greeks' organic perspective on life and culture. This philosophical underpinning sets Techne apart, promising a more thoughtful analysis of tech and innovation policy.

The Brain Behind The Operation

Behind Techne is a seasoned economist and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, who brings over a decade of experience in academia and think tank research. With a keen interest in a wide range of topics beyond conventional tech policy issues, the newsletter's curator aims to leverage their extensive knowledge and curiosity to explore long-tail issues and innovations shaping the future.

As Techne prepares to bridge the divide between Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C., its launch represents a significant step towards fostering a deeper understanding of tech policy among readers. By offering a unique perspective on the economics and politics of the tech industry, Techne is poised to become an invaluable resource for anyone looking to grasp the complexities of technology's role in modern society.