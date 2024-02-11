Disney's Latest Robotic Marvel: Meet Duke Weaselton at Shanghai Disney Resort

On a bright February day, Shanghai Disney Resort became the stage for an extraordinary debut. Duke Weaselton, a bipedal robot character, emerged from behind the curtains, signaling a significant leap in Disney's quest for technological innovation in storytelling. Developed by Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development (R&D), Duke's dynamic motion and expressive demeanor captivated the audience, marking a new era in robot-human interaction.

The Birth of Duke Weaselton

Duke Weaselton is no ordinary robot. His animated face, expressive gestures, and new speech abilities set him apart, enabling Disney to elevate its storytelling to unprecedented heights. This groundbreaking character is the brainchild of Disney Imagineering, a collective of creative and technical professionals dedicated to crafting immersive experiences.

A New Chapter in Disney's Storytelling Legacy

The development of Duke Weaselton and his kiosk companion is part of a larger vision at Disney Imagineering. They aim to create a world where robots interact not only with each other but also with guests in emotionally satisfying ways.

The Future of Disney Robotics

As Duke Weaselton and his companion robot continue to enchant visitors at Shanghai Disney Resort, the team behind them is already looking ahead. Their goal is to continue exploring the potential of robotics, creating characters that can engage guests in increasingly complex and meaningful ways.