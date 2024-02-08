Disney Speedstorm Season Six: Dive into Atlantica with Iconic Characters and New Underwater Racetrack

Dive into the enchanting depths of Atlantica as Gameloft unveils Season Six of Disney Speedstorm, inspired by the timeless classic, The Little Mermaid. Launched on February 8, 2024, the latest update invites players to navigate an underwater world filled with new racers, hazards, and a captivating seascape.

A Roster of Iconic Characters

Ariel, Ursula, Prince Eric, and King Triton grace the racetracks of Disney Speedstorm, each embodying unique abilities and belonging to different classes. Ariel, the beloved protagonist, takes on the role of a Defender, while the cunning sea witch Ursula assumes the Trickster class. The gallant Prince Eric speeds ahead as a Speedster, and the mighty King Triton emerges as a formidable Brawler.

Players can unlock these iconic characters through various in-game methods. The premium tier of the Golden Pass grants access to Ariel, while Ursula can be unlocked via the Season Tour. Prince Eric awaits those who progress through the free tier of the Golden Pass, and King Triton makes a grand appearance in a time-limited event.

Atlantica: A New Underwater Racetrack

The Little Mermaid-themed update introduces Atlantica, a mesmerizing underwater course with six distinct circuits. Players will encounter challenging, aquatic hazards as they race through the submerged cityscape, adding a new layer of excitement to the gameplay.

Crew Members and the Mid-Season Bonus Racer

In addition to the new racers and racetrack, the update includes a collection of Crew members to support players during their races. Gameloft also teases the arrival of a mid-season Bonus Racer, EVE, another Defender Class character. More details on EVE's unique skillset will be revealed at a later date.

Embark on a thrilling underwater racing adventure in Disney Speedstorm's Season Six update, "Under the Sea". With its captivating new content and the timeless allure of The Little Mermaid, the game promises an unforgettable journey for racers of all ages.