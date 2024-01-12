en English
Business

Discord Joins Wave of Tech Industry Layoffs, Cuts 17% of Workforce

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
Discord Joins Wave of Tech Industry Layoffs, Cuts 17% of Workforce

In a sweeping wave of layoffs sweeping across the tech industry, Discord has announced a 17% reduction in its workforce, affecting 170 employees. Several tech companies, including Unity and Twitch, initiated this trend earlier this week, with Discord being the latest to join the ranks. Discord’s CEO, Jason Citron, associates this move with the need to bolster the company’s focus and enhance efficiency.

Discord: An Expanding Entity

Discord’s workforce saw a fivefold increase since 2020, a surge that consequently led to an overflow of projects and diminished operational efficiency. The layoffs are a significant blow, marking the second major workforce reduction at Discord in the past year. Yet, Citron sees this as a necessary step to streamline operations and serve the company’s users, business, and mission more effectively in the long term.

A Supportive Severance Package

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Discord is ensuring that the departing employees are not left high and dry. The severance package includes five months of salary, continuation of benefits, outplacement services, equity vesting, and extended access to health services. In his message to the employees, Citron emphasized the importance of looking after one another during this challenging time, expressing gratitude for their contributions.

Tech Industry: A Wave of Layoffs

Discord’s decision comes against the backdrop of a broader trend of job cuts in the tech industry. Companies like Twitch, Unity, and Amazon have already announced significant layoffs in the past week. These reductions reflect the market contraction for high-risk tech in 2022, driven by inflation and rising interest rates. As the tech industry grapples with these challenges, the focus now shifts to how these companies will bounce back and what implications this may have for the industry’s future.

Business Tech
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

