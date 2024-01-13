en English
Tech

Discerning Tech Investments: Insights from Chris Velazco

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:43 am EST
Discerning Tech Investments: Insights from Chris Velazco

Renowned personal technology reporter, Chris Velazco, has shed light on the art of discerning between gadgets that are worth the investment and those that might end up gathering dust in a drawer. Drawing from his extensive experience, including participation in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and years reviewing tech products, Velazco has shared some crucial, consumer-friendly advice.

Trust Your Instincts

Velazco places immense emphasis on trusting one’s instincts when it comes to new gadgets. If a device does not feel like it enhances life in some significant manner straight off the bat, it may be best to return it. Making a snap decision about an electronic purchase is rarely the right call. Velazco advises against rushing into purchases since most electronics are likely to go on sale at some point, and early versions may have unwanted flaws.

Selective Reviewer Trust

Another valuable piece of advice from Velazco is to be selective about which reviewers to trust. Look for those who provide comparative analyses and can articulate how a gadget fits into daily life. Reviewers like those from The Washington Post’s Help Desk, David Cogen, and Linus Tech Tips are among his recommended sources for reliable tech reviews.

Tech Preferences and Skepticism

When it comes to his personal favorites, Velazco is currently championing the MacBook Pro with Apple’s self-designed chips. However, he expresses skepticism about the practicality of wireless charging and smart home technology, especially in rental situations. Reflecting on his experience at CES, Velazco acknowledges that many products showcased at these events, such as home robots and driverless cars, often come across as gimmicks and may never gain mainstream acceptance.

Reflecting on his past predictions, Velazco admits to having been mistaken about the popularity of virtual reality. A decade ago, he predicted it would become widely popular, a forecast that didn’t pan out as expected. This serves as a reminder that even experts can misjudge tech trends, making consumer caution all the more essential.

Tech
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

