Disappearance of MediaWorkstation’s a-X2P and Expanscape’s Aurora 7 Highlights Uncertainty in Multi-Display Workstation Market

In a startling development, the highly anticipated a-X2P workstation by MediaWorkstation, notable for its six display screens, has abruptly vanished from the market. The disappearance of the workstation came shortly after its grand unveiling, adding to the intrigue of this unexpected event. The company’s website is also offline, casting a shadow over the future of its powerful, portable workstations.

Stunning Specs of the Vanished Workstation

The a-X2P was no ordinary workstation. It boasted two AMD EPYC Genoa Zen 4 CPUs, each with an astounding 96 cores. The device also offered up to 3TB DDR5 RAM, support for two full-size GPUs or accelerators, one M.2 NVMe boost SSD, and space for five additional storage drives. It was expected to be powered by a nearly 2kW supply unit and cooled by six fans. The loss of such a powerful device from the market is a setback for the tech industry.

Similar Fate for Expanscape’s Aurora 7

The news of MediaWorkstation’s disappearance coincides with the dissolution of Expanscape, another tech company known for its innovative multi-display Aurora 7 concept workstation. The Aurora 7, which boasted seven screens and high-end components, will also not reach the market due to the company’s closure in November 2023. The technology sector is rife with speculation over these simultaneous disappearances.

Portable Monitor’s CES 2024 Showcase

In contrast, Portable Monitor, a startup, showcased a device at CES 2024 that adds four screens to a laptop. This innovation gives hope to the future of multi-screen workstations despite the setbacks faced by MediaWorkstation and Expanscape.

