DigitalBridge to Host Live Earnings Presentation: Here's What You Need to Know

DigitalBridge, a world-renowned alternative asset manager specializing in digital infrastructure, has announced plans to host a live earnings presentation. The event, which will be webcast live, is set to provide a comprehensive overview of the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023.

Accessing the Earnings Presentation

Interested parties can access the earnings presentation via webcast, a link for which will be available in the Shareholders section of DigitalBridge's website. Alternatively, the presentation can be accessed by phone, with separate dial-in numbers provided for U.S. and international callers. Participants are advised to register at least ten minutes before the presentation's start time to ensure a smooth transition.

Replay Availability

For those unable to attend the live presentation, a replay will be made available starting February 20, 2024. Access to the replay will require a specific passcode, with separate dial-in numbers provided for U.S. and international participants.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge, listed on the New York Stock Exchange as DBRG, boasts a 25-year heritage of investing in key elements of digital ecosystems, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, and edge infrastructure. The company currently manages a staggering $75 billion in digital infrastructure assets. Its global presence is marked by a headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, and significant offices in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore.