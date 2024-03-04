Digital Twin Podcast Series Launch: Revolutionizing Sports Fan Engagement

Exploring the intersection of technology and sports, Michael Glijer, CEO of Zetly, and Robert Rice, CEO and Founder of Transmira, have announced an upcoming podcast series dedicated to Digital Twin technology. This innovative project, set to air next month, aims to delve into how Digital Twins can enhance fan engagement in sports arenas by creating a digital dimension that offers new revenue streams and immersive experiences.

Partnership and Purpose

The partnership between Glijer and Rice was formed in August 2022, following their meeting at the Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai. Their shared vision for transforming fan engagement through Digital Twins in sports has led to the development of this podcast series. With a focus on cutting through the buzzword haze, the series intends to educate listeners on the technical intricacies, marketing strategies, and monetization opportunities of Digital Twins, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of this transformative technology.

Podcast Insights and Special Guests

According to Glijer, the podcast will feature a mix of episodes hosted by himself and Rice, along with special guests from the sports industry. These guests, actively involved in sports clubs or education in Sport Management and Marketing, will share their insights on the practical applications and benefits of Digital Twins for sports arenas. With an initial release planned for February and episodes airing every three weeks, the series promises to offer unique perspectives on leveraging Digital Twin technology for enhanced fan engagement and revenue generation.

Why Digital Twins Matter

In the ever-evolving tech landscape, Digital Twins and the metaverse continue to hold significant importance. Digital Twins offer a unique blend of real-world and virtual experiences, enabling innovative applications in various industries, including sports. By facilitating instant information sharing, improving athlete performance, and enhancing fan engagement, Digital Twins serve as a critical tool for the future of technology integration. As Glijer eloquently puts it, Digital Twins are not just a fleeting trend but a cornerstone of how we experience technology moving forward.