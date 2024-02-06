Dicefolk: A Fresh Perspective on Tactical Roguelike Games

Embrace a fresh perspective on the roguelike genre in the upcoming game Dicefolk, a blend of strategy and monster-catching that promises an immersive gaming experience. Slated for release on PC via Steam on February 27, Dicefolk is a product of LEAP Game Studios and Tiny Ghoul, with Good Shepherd Games as the publisher. The game invites players to step into the shoes of a chimera summoner, with an array of over 100 diverse chimeras to gather, each possessing unique abilities.

A Novel Layer of Strategy

In Dicefolk, the gameplay transcends the conventional. Battles are dice-based, but not governed by luck. Players have the liberty to decide the faces of the dice, yielding unprecedented influence over their chimeras' abilities and attacks. The game goes a step further by granting players control over the enemy's side of battle. This unique feature introduces an advanced level of strategy to fights, demanding astute management of both friendly and enemy units for victory.

Dynamic Gameplay Experience

With Dicefolk, players can anticipate an evolving gameplay experience. The game houses a variety of unique and powerful creatures available for recruitment to the player's team. As they progress, players unlock new abilities and collect an assortment of creatures and items to aid in combat. The game underscores the significance of balance, prompting players to wield control over both friendly and enemy units adeptly to succeed in battles.

Try Before You Buy

Intrigued gamers can get a taste of Dicefolk's unique gameplay mechanics ahead of its launch. A free demo is available for players to try out, providing an opportunity to familiarize with the game's innovative dice-based mechanics and monster-catching elements. The demo is a sneak peek into what Dicefolk brings to the table in the tactical roguelike genre.