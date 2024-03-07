Diablo 4 Update 1.37 Rolls Out Post-Gauntlet Patch, Fixes Leaderboard Glitches

Blizzard Entertainment has swiftly followed up yesterday's Gauntlet patch with Diablo 4 update 1.37 (PS5 version 1.037) on March 7, primarily aimed at rectifying recent issues. Although patch notes have not been officially released, Adam Fletcher, Diablo's Global Community Development Director, has highlighted the update's focus on addressing leaderboard problems on the game's forums.
Immediate Response to Community Feedback
The release of Diablo 4 update 1.37 comes as a direct response to player-reported glitches following The Gauntlet patch. Users encountered issues with leaderboard filters resulting in blank pages or single entries when sorting amongst 'Friends' or 'Clans' in Solo mode. Recognizing the inconvenience, Fletcher reassured players that these issues are known and a corrective patch was imminent.
Known Issues and Future Fixes
In addition to the current fixes, Fletcher provided a brief overview of other known issues from the 1.3.3 Gauntlet update, promising further resolutions in upcoming patches. These proactive communications from Blizzard aim to keep the Diablo 4 community informed and engaged, demonstrating the developer's commitment to refining player experience through continuous updates.
Anticipating the Full Changelog
While the full details of update 1.37 remain under wraps, the Diablo community eagerly awaits the comprehensive changelog promised by Blizzard. This minor update, focused on leaderboard fixes, signifies Blizzard's swift action in addressing gameplay issues, ensuring a smoother experience for Diablo 4 enthusiasts around the globe.
The release of Diablo 4 update 1.37 not only showcases Blizzard Entertainment's dedication to maintaining the quality and integrity of the game but also highlights the importance of community feedback in the ongoing development process. As players dive back into the realms of Sanctuary, the anticipation for further enhancements and updates continues to build, keeping the Diablo 4 community closely knit and highly engaged.