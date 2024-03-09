Dhiraagu Launches 'Heyo Hithun' Ramadan Offers: Daily Prizes, Exclusive Discounts

In a move that promises to make Ramadan 2024 even more special for its customers, Dhiraagu has announced the launch of its 'Heyo Hithun' campaign, packed with daily prizes, exclusive discounts, and unique offers accessible through the Dhiraagu App. This initiative not only aims to enhance the festive spirit among its community but also supports families in need and expatriate workers during the holy month.

Embracing the Spirit of Ramadan

The 'Heyo Hithun' campaign by Dhiraagu is designed to add value and excitement to the Ramadan experience for its customers. Through the Dhiraagu App, users can access five special offers, tailored to meet their needs during this period. Moreover, Dhiraagu Elite Club members are treated to exclusive Ramadan deals at various partner outlets, further enhancing the joy and communal spirit of the season. The campaign reflects Dhiraagu's commitment to enriching the lives of its customers and fostering a sense of community during the holy month.

Supporting Communities and Workers

In addition to offering enticing deals and prizes, Dhiraagu has taken a significant step towards social responsibility this Ramadan. The company has partnered with several NGOs to provide essential Ramadan aid to families in need across the Maldives. Furthermore, in a heartfelt gesture, Dhiraagu is also arranging for iftar meals to be distributed to expatriate workers, ensuring that the spirit of Ramadan is shared with everyone, regardless of their background. Customers are also given the convenient option of paying their Fitr Zakat via SMS or the DhiraaguPay app, making it easier for them to fulfill their religious obligations.

Enriching the Ramadan Experience

Dhiraagu's 'Heyo Hithun' campaign goes beyond mere telecommunications services, embodying the true spirit of Ramadan through generous acts of charity, community support, and exclusive offers for its users. By integrating technology with tradition, Dhiraagu not only seeks to enhance the Ramadan experience for its customers but also aims to make a positive impact on the wider community. As the holy month progresses, Dhiraagu's initiative is a reminder of the joy, generosity, and communal harmony that Ramadan represents.