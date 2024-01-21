Developer Tensions May Derail Apple's Vision Pro Success

Apple's new Vision Pro technology is facing a potentially significant roadblock. Developers are apparently at odds with the tech giant, which could disrupt the success of Vision Pro. Noted tech journalist Mark Gurman reports this new development, although the specific details of these internal conflicts remain undisclosed.

Developer Tensions and Vision Pro

The success of Apple's Vision Pro spatial computing headset largely depends on the efficacy of Safari. However, developers have been slow to adopt the platform due to new UI challenges, usability concerns, and tensions with Apple over App Store policies. The advantages of using Safari for the Vision Pro are significant, as it bypasses the need for native apps, paving the way for a potential revolution of web-based applications.

The Power of Safari

Unresolved Issues

Although the specific aspects of Vision Pro causing friction with developers are not detailed, the tensions are palpable. The issues with Apple's App Store policies further complicate matters. It's evident that these unresolved issues could jeopardize the success of Vision Pro if not addressed promptly and effectively.