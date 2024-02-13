Destiny 2 7.3.4.2 Update: Mass Effect Collaboration and Gameplay Enhancements

Destiny 2's update 7.3.4.2 brings a fusion of stability and improvements, available now across all platforms.
A Galactic Collaboration: Destiny 2 x Mass Effect
In an unexpected turn of events, Bungie's latest Destiny 2 update 7.3.4.2 introduces a thrilling collaboration with the iconic Mass Effect franchise. The update, which went live on February 13, 2024, is a treat for fans of both series, offering Mass Effect-themed items and gameplay elements.
Although the patch notes for update 7.3.4.2 primarily focus on minor gameplay and investment fixes, this crossover event has garnered significant attention. Players can now purchase various Mass Effect-inspired items, with some available free for all and others requiring the in-game currency, Silver.
Stability and Gameplay Enhancements
Beyond the Mass Effect collaboration, update 7.3.4.2 brings a host of improvements to Destiny 2. The patch focuses on addressing issues related to weapons, abilities, and the Season of the Wish. Notably, the update aims to rectify problems with the Stormcaller Warlock subclass and enhance the overall gameplay experience.
Stability improvements are also at the forefront of this update, ensuring smoother gameplay for all Destiny 2 players. Bungie's commitment to optimizing the game's performance is evident, as the patch addresses various bugs and issues that have been plaguing the community.
Economy, Abilities, and More
Update 7.3.4.2 introduces changes to the game's economy, weapon sandbox, and exotic armor. These adjustments aim to create a more balanced and engaging experience for Destiny 2 players.
Quality of life improvements have also been implemented, making the game more accessible and enjoyable for all. The patch notes mention tweaks to the Crucible and enemy elemental shields, ensuring that the competitive landscape remains fresh and dynamic.
Bungie's dedication to refining Destiny 2 is evident in this latest update, which brings a plethora of enhancements and fixes to the game. The Mass Effect collaboration, in particular, adds a new layer of excitement for fans, who can now experience the best of both worlds.
Destiny 2 update 7.3.4.2 is now available for PS4 (v3.17), PC, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S players. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to explore the Mass Effect universe within Destiny 2 and enjoy the numerous improvements this patch has to offer.
Note: This collaboration is only partially free for all players. Some Mass Effect-themed items will still require Silver to purchase.