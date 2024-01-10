DesignCon 2024 to Spotlight OIF Discussions on Optical Networking and CEI Developments

DesignCon 2024, renowned for being a pivotal platform for design engineers across the communications and semiconductor sectors, is preparing to host the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) in a series of insightful discussions. The focus of these dialogues will be power consumption in optical networking and the latest advancements in 224 Gbps Common Electrical I/O (CEI).

DesignCon 2024: A Confluence of Innovation

Scheduled to take place from January 30 to February 1, 2024, in Santa Clara, California, DesignCon is set to illuminate the path for innovation in the technology landscape. The strategic discussions led by the OIF will take place on January 31, shedding light on crucial strategies for controlling power consumption in next-gen optical networking and providing updates on the 224 Gbps CEI technology.

Industry Giants to Lead Panel Discussions

The panels will be graced by experts from industry giants like NVIDIA, Cisco, TE Connectivity, Keysight Technologies, Alphawave Semi, Intel, and Broadcom Inc. Their collective insights and experiences will lend a unique perspective to these discussions, further enhancing the value of the information shared.

OIF: Championing Interoperability in Optical Networking

As a collaborative organization with over 150 members, OIF is deeply committed to driving interoperability in optical networking to facilitate global connectivity. In line with this, OIF is also hosting a series of free CMIS technical webinars. The next session, focusing on Data Path State Machine (DPSM) and Application Advertising, is set for February 7, 2024.