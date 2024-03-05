DesignCon 2024 Ignites Future of Interconnectivity in Modern Data Centers with Industry Leaders

SANTA CLARA, CA, witnessed the convergence of over 5,000 industry professionals at DesignCon 2024, the pivotal event for chip, board, and systems design engineers, held from Jan. 30 - Feb. 1 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. The expo, renowned for spearheading discussions on the demands of generative AI, machine learning, and high-speed applications, saw industry giants like Amphenol, Samtec, and TE Connectivity exhibit solutions for achieving 224 gigabits per second (Gbps) interconnectivity essential for today's data centers.

Unveiling the Future of Connectivity and Power

With over 155 sessions and 14 conference tracks, the event delved into critical areas such as 6G communications, advanced I/O design, and power and signal integrity. Notably, speakers from IEEE, Nikola Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Space delivered keynotes, sharing insights on the semiconductor industry's future, zero-energy emissions battery technology, and the engineering marvels behind the James Webb Telescope. This diverse educational program underscored the event's commitment to addressing the multifaceted challenges of electronics and semiconductor design.

Pioneering Innovations and Sustainable Solutions

DesignCon's expo floor was a testament to the industry's relentless pursuit of innovation, showcasing the latest in semiconductor and high-speed communication systems design architecture. Exhibitors highlighted their contributions toward sustainable energy solutions and the development of technologies to meet the burgeoning demand for faster, more efficient data transmission. This exhibition not only offered a glimpse into the future of data centers but also facilitated meaningful connections between suppliers and leaders in the semiconductor community.

Fostering the Next Generation of Engineering Talent

In a significant move to nurture emerging engineering talent, DesignCon introduced the 40 Under 40 program, offering young engineers a platform for career advancement through full access to its educational agenda. The initiative underscores the event's dedication to the growth and development of the engineering community, paving the way for future innovations in the high-speed communications and semiconductor sectors. As DesignCon looks forward to celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025, it continues to set the stage for groundbreaking discussions and advancements in the industry.

As we reflect on the successes of DesignCon 2024, it's evident that the event has not only showcased the latest technological advancements but also fostered a community of forward-thinking professionals poised to tackle the challenges of tomorrow's electronic and semiconductor design landscape. With an eye on the future, DesignCon remains a beacon for innovation, collaboration, and education in the world of high-speed communications and semiconductor design.