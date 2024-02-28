DEMIRS Launches Resources Online to Streamline Mining and Petroleum Applications

The Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS) is set to revolutionize the way environmental applications for mining and petroleum are processed. With the introduction of Resources Online, a cutting-edge digital platform, the department aims to enhance the efficiency and user experience of lodgements under the Mining Act 1978 and State petroleum legislation. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the department's Fast Tracking Mining Approvals program, aimed at bolstering digital capabilities for environmental applications.

Advertisment

Introducing Resources Online

Resources Online is poised to replace the existing EARS Online system, offering a consolidated user portal that streamlines the application process. This new platform is designed to improve assessment timeframes, thereby enhancing customer experience and business processes. By providing a single point of access for users, Resources Online ensures a more efficient and straightforward lodgement process for Programme of Works, Mining Proposals, and Mine Closure Plan applications.

Seeking Stakeholder Feedback

Advertisment

In its commitment to continuous improvement, DEMIRS is actively seeking feedback from stakeholders to refine the design and processes of Resources Online. Through a short survey, the department invites individuals and organizations involved in the lodgement of environmental applications to share their experiences and suggestions. This feedback will play a crucial role in ensuring that the platform meets the needs of its users and achieves its objective of streamlining environmental assessments. A separate survey for petroleum environmental applications will become available in mid-2024, further expanding the scope of stakeholder input.

A Step Towards Digital Transformation

The launch of Resources Online signifies a significant leap towards digital transformation in the management of environmental applications related to mining and petroleum. By enhancing digital capabilities, DEMIRS not only aims to improve the efficiency of application processes but also to foster a more sustainable and environmentally responsible mining and petroleum industry. This initiative reflects the department's dedication to leveraging technology to better serve the industry and the community, marking a new era of digital engagement and environmental stewardship.

As DEMIRS embarks on this ambitious digital journey, the successful implementation of Resources Online will depend on the valuable insights and collaboration of stakeholders. By contributing to the design and improvement of this platform, users can help shape a more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly process for environmental applications. The future of mining and petroleum environmental assessments is digital, and Resources Online is poised to lead the way.