Dell Precision 5680 Review: Compact Workstation Outperforms Desktops with i9 CPU & Quadro RTX 5000

The Dell Precision 5680 has recently been scrutinized under the lens of performance, aesthetics, and utility, revealing a workstation that contradicts its svelte appearance with remarkable power. At its heart, this 16" laptop houses a formidable 14-core Intel Core i9 13900H CPU, an Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 GPU with 16 GB ECC VRAM, 64 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 1 TB of storage, making it an unexpected powerhouse in a market flooded with conventional ultrabooks.

Advertisment

Unrivalled Power and Performance

Despite its unassuming exterior, the Precision 5680's capability to tackle intensive tasks such as AI modelling, 3D rendering, and video production is unparalleled. Benchmark tests place it on par with high-end desktop PCs, a feat that speaks volumes about the engineering marvel Dell has achieved. Its performance in Cinebench R24 and SPECworkstation 3.1 benchmarks not only highlights the prowess of its CPU but also the exceptional capabilities of the Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 GPU, making it a top pick for professionals in various fields.

Design Meets Functionality

Advertisment

Not only does the Precision 5680 excel in performance, but it also impresses with its design and functionality. The laptop features a color-accurate UHD display that supports touch input, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and an array of ports including HDMI and SD card reader. This blend of aesthetics and utility extends to its accessories, with recommendations for the Dell WD19DCS dock and the ergonomic Dell MS900 mouse enhancing the workstation experience. Additionally, the Dell SP3022 speakerphone is highlighted as a game-changer for meetings, thanks to its echo-cancelling feature and excellent sound quality.

Verdict: A Powerhouse for Professionals

The Dell Precision 5680 is not just another laptop; it is a statement of what modern workstations can achieve in terms of power, portability, and design. Its hefty price tag is justified by its performance, making it a worthwhile investment for professionals requiring top-tier computing power on the go. With configurable options that allow for further enhancements, the Precision 5680 stands as a testament to Dell's commitment to delivering excellence in the realm of high-performance laptops.

As we marvel at the technological advancements embodied in the Dell Precision 5680, it's clear that the boundaries between desktop and laptop computing power are not just blurring but disappearing. This workstation is a harbinger of a future where power and portability are no longer mutually exclusive, setting a new benchmark for what we can expect from the laptops of tomorrow.