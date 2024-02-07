Dell and EY Champion Industry 4.0 with New MTaaS Solution

The manufacturing industry stands at the precipice of a significant metamorphosis, the transition to Industry 4.0, marked by a surge in digitalization initiatives. Yet, this transformative journey is not without its pitfalls. Manufacturers grapple with multiple challenges, including maintaining production schedules, the necessity for substantial capital, expertise, risk tolerance, and the struggle to find qualified external partners. The process of successfully deploying new systems across various plants is often hindered by an inherent organizational resistance to change.

Addressing Industry 4.0 Challenges

Stepping into this complex scenario, Dell Technologies and EY have crafted a novel solution - Manufacturing Throughput-as-a-Service (MTaaS). This service capitalizes on Dell's robust technology infrastructure and integrates certified solutions from independent software vendors (ISVs) on Dell's Edge Solutions. The aim is to streamline the digitalization process and enhance the interoperability of diverse technologies.

Shifting the Financial Paradigm

MTaaS also introduces a pivotal shift in the financial aspect of digitalization. It moves the financial burden from capital expenditure (CapEx) to operational expenditure (OpEx), enabling regular technology updates without the need for large upfront costs. This approach reduces the financial strain on manufacturers and eases the path towards digital transformation.

Creating a Single-Source Ecosystem

The MTaaS solution champions the concept of a single-source partner ecosystem, which decreases the complexity and risk associated with digital transformation failures. It provides a comprehensive network of support that extends vertically from the shop floor to top-level enterprise management and spans horizontally across various aspects of the plant's operations.

Promoting Organizational Change

Furthermore, MTaaS encourages manufacturers to focus on the outcomes rather than upfront investments. It actively promotes organizational change to facilitate quicker adoption of new technologies. Manufacturers are given the opportunity to test MTaaS solutions at the EY Digital Operations Hub in Chicago, where they can validate their expected business outcomes.

The all-encompassing support provided by Dell Technologies, EY, and their partners covers the entire MTaaS lifecycle. This includes the development of ongoing roadmaps and strategic deployment plans, ensuring that manufacturers can confidently invest in digitalization and foster innovation for a competitive edge in the Industry 4.0 landscape.