DeliverHealth's eSOne Platform Achieves Prestigious HITRUST Certification, Elevating Healthcare Cybersecurity Standards

In an era where the sanctity of healthcare information is paramount, DeliverHealth has set a new benchmark by securing the HITRUST i1 Certification for its eSOneTM U.S. Platform. This landmark achievement not only reaffirms the company's unwavering commitment to stringent cybersecurity practices but also highlights its innovative approach to safeguarding sensitive data amid escalating digital threats. By integrating advanced technological frameworks and artificial intelligence, DeliverHealth is revolutionizing how clinical documentation is managed, ensuring both efficiency and security.

Advertisment

Securing the Digital Frontier in Healthcare

At the core of DeliverHealth's mission lies the eSOne platform, a cutting-edge solution designed to streamline clinical workflows while fortifying the defenses around sensitive patient information. Anchored in a Microsoft Azure-secure framework, the platform facilitates seamless data exchange, setting a new standard for reliability and trust in the healthcare sector. The recent acquisition of the HITRUST i1 Certification serves as a testament to DeliverHealth's dedication to implementing robust security measures. According to Juliana Inhofer, Director of Governance, Risk & Compliance at DeliverHealth, this certification is more than a mere accolade; it is a reassurance to customers that their information is shielded against both current and emerging cyber threats.

Empowering Healthcare with AI and Cybersecurity Excellence

Advertisment

The integration of AI into the eSOne platform epitomizes DeliverHealth's forward-thinking approach. By leveraging artificial intelligence, the platform offers clinicians an unparalleled access to scribe, real-time documentation, and transcription services. This not only alleviates the documentation burden but also enhances the accuracy and security of clinical records. Achieving the HITRUST i1 Certification indicates that DeliverHealth's cybersecurity measures are not just adequate but exemplary, showcasing a curated set of controls meticulously designed to combat an array of cybersecurity threats. Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST, lauded DeliverHealth for demonstrating the operational maturity of their cybersecurity program, underscoring the vital role of such certifications in today's healthcare ecosystem.

A Vision for a Secure and Efficient Healthcare Future

DeliverHealth's journey towards achieving the HITRUST i1 Certification is emblematic of its broader vision to redefine healthcare documentation and cybersecurity. Serving over 1,000 customers, the company is steadfast in its endeavor to alleviate documentation burdens for clinicians, optimize coding solutions to reduce costs, and integrate digital health solutions into a cohesive patient digital front door. This certification is not just a milestone for DeliverHealth but a beacon for the healthcare industry, signaling a shift towards more secure, efficient, and patient-centric digital health solutions.

In conclusion, DeliverHealth's accomplishment in obtaining the HITRUST i1 Certification for its eSOne platform marks a significant leap forward in the realm of healthcare cybersecurity. By marrying advanced AI technologies with stringent security measures, the company is not only safeguarding sensitive patient information but is also paving the way for a future where healthcare documentation is both secure and seamlessly integrated into clinical workflows. As the digital landscape evolves, DeliverHealth's pioneering efforts underscore the critical importance of cybersecurity in protecting the integrity and confidentiality of healthcare data.