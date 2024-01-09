Delinea Acquires Authomize, Sets a New Benchmark in Cybersecurity

Delinea, a prominent player in the Privileged Access Management (PAM) domain, has strategically acquired Authomize, known for its pioneering role in identity-based threat detection and elimination across cloud environments. The undisclosed terms of the deal have sparked interest across industry circles, as it is speculated to be in the tens of millions of dollars range.

Unveiling a New Era of Cybersecurity

With this acquisition, Delinea aims to significantly enhance its cybersecurity offerings. Authomize’s innovative Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) capabilities will now be integrated into the Delinea platform. This move will not only bolster Delinea’s PAM solutions but also extend its reach by empowering enterprises to extend least privilege controls into their cloud environments.

Addressing Modern PAM Requirements

According to Osterman research, 80% of enterprises currently use multiple clouds, while 76% lack complete visibility into access policies and applications across multiple clouds. This increases the threat landscape significantly. The addition of Authomize’s capabilities to the Delinea platform is set to address this pressing issue. The integrated platform will now work across all identities to detect threats, mitigate risks, and enhance visibility and remediation, thus providing a robust defense against growing cybersecurity threats.

Reinforcing Cloud Security

The coalition of Delinea and Authomize is expected to empower customers to detect and mitigate active identity threats across SaaS applications, cloud, and hybrid infrastructure. This, in turn, will help address common cloud security issues such as stale accounts, over-privileged identities, and privilege escalation paths. The enhanced capabilities of the integrated platform will proactively detect and mitigate threats whilst maintaining operational continuity, raising the bar in cloud security.