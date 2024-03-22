Delhi Implements AI Cameras at Petrol Pumps for PUCC Compliance, Targets Pollution

Delhi, in a bold move to combat air pollution, has introduced a cutting-edge initiative involving the installation of AI-enabled cameras at petrol pumps to enforce Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) compliance. This innovative approach aims to identify vehicles lacking valid PUCCs, marking a significant step towards improving the city's air quality. With around 22 lakh vehicles operating without proper certification, the urgency of the situation has prompted the Delhi government to take decisive action.

Advertisment

Project Overview and Execution

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) spearheads this initiative, with a budget set at approximately ₹6 crore. This project involves equipping petrol stations with advanced cameras capable of scanning vehicle registration plates to determine PUCC validity. Non-compliant vehicles will first receive a warning, followed by an e-challan if the issue is not rectified promptly. This system, integrated with the government's official portal, represents a significant technological leap in enforcing environmental regulations.

Technological Integration and Challenges

Advertisment

The successful bidder will be responsible for installing and upgrading necessary cameras at petrol stations, ensuring comprehensive coverage. This integration poses both a technological and logistical challenge, aiming to seamlessly link with existing CCTV systems. The initiative's scope may extend to 500 petrol pumps, contingent upon funding availability, highlighting the ambitious scale of this pollution control measure.

Implications for Air Quality and Compliance

Delhi's battle against pollution receives a technological ally with this initiative, potentially setting a precedent for other cities. The enforcement of PUCC compliance through digital means not only aims to reduce vehicular emissions but also reflects a broader commitment to leveraging technology for environmental governance. As the world's most polluted capital, according to the World Air Quality Report 2023, Delhi's proactive steps are a beacon of hope for significant air quality improvement.

This innovative approach aligns with global trends in environmental management, integrating technology to address urban challenges. As Delhi ventures into this new territory, the outcomes of this initiative will be closely watched, potentially inspiring similar actions in pollution-stricken cities worldwide.