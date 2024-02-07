Delhi Government Fast-Tracks Installation of High-Security Registration Plates and Colour-Coded Stickers on Vehicles

Delhi's government has ramped up efforts to ensure the installation of high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers on over 30 lakh vehicles in the city, a move aimed at enhancing vehicle security and organization. The urgency of this initiative has been underscored by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, who has urged Delhi residents to comply with the HSRP and sticker requirement, which is now mandatory for all vehicles in the city, save for two-wheelers who are exempt from the sticker identifying fuel type. This comes after a review meeting in which Gahlot directed the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and associated vendors to expedite the installation process.

HSRP: A Step Towards Enhanced Vehicle Security

HSRPs, as mandated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in December 2018, under the Central Motor Vehicles Rule (CMVR), 1989, are designed to be electronically linked to the vehicle, offering a unique and secure method of vehicle identification. More than 13 lakh vehicles in Delhi have already adhered to the directive, leaving a significant number yet to comply.

Colour-Coded Stickers: A Key to Fuel Type Identification

The colour-coded stickers serve a dual purpose. They not only aid in the organization of vehicles but also indicate the type of fuel the vehicle uses. The colour scheme is straightforward: orange for diesel vehicles, light blue for petrol and CNG vehicles, and grey for all other types. The simplicity of this colour-coding system aids in quick identification and organization.

Non-Compliance Comes with a Hefty Price

The directive is not without teeth. Non-compliance can result in fines of up to Rs 10,000, a significant deterrent for those considering ignoring the mandate. Residents can easily book HSRP and the stickers through SIAM's portal and other websites, making compliance a straightforward process.