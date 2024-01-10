DeepRoute.ai and Tencent Forge Unprecedented Collaboration for Autonomous Driving

Chinese autonomous driving startup, DeepRoute.ai, has embarked on a novel collaboration with technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, marking a significant leap in mapping technology for autonomous vehicles. This partnership is set to bring about the integration of joint solutions into consumer vehicles planned for release in 2024, spanning various car models such as sedans, SUVs, and MPVs.

Groundbreaking Integration of Technologies

Crucially, this collaboration signifies the first commercial use of DeepRoute.ai’s Driver 3.0 Mapfree solution and Tencent’s Standard Definition Map (SD Map). The Driver 3.0 Mapfree solution, when paired with Tencent’s SD Map that provides real-time road and traffic information, is anticipated to significantly enhance autonomous driving capabilities.

The integrated solution is expected to facilitate smoother lane changes and superior performance on roads with high curvature. An added advantage is its scalability and cost-effectiveness across different cities, making it a promising solution for the rapidly evolving automotive industry.

Revolutionizing the Automotive Industry

The partnership between DeepRoute.ai and Tencent is not just a testament to their strategic shift towards L2+ smart driving solutions, but also a clear indication of their ambition to transform the automotive industry. By offering low-cost and high-performance intelligent driving solutions, the collaboration aims to expedite the mass production of high-level intelligent driving.

Maxwell Zhou, CEO of DeepRoute.ai, expressed his enthusiasm about taking smart driving functions to international markets. On the other hand, Zhong Xiangping, vice-president of Tencent and president of Tencent intelligent transportation and mobility, underscored the potential for ongoing innovation and the acceleration of high-level intelligent driving solutions’ mass production in the automotive industry.

With this groundbreaking collaboration, both DeepRoute.ai and Tencent are poised to shape the future of autonomous driving, bringing us one step closer to a world where vehicles navigate the roads with minimal human intervention.