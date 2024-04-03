Decoding IIT Placements: Gaurav Garg Highlights Reality Behind Sky-High Salaries

Amidst the glittering success stories of graduates landing crore-plus salary packages, Indian Forest Service officer Gaurav Garg recently shared a candid view on the placement scenario at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), shedding light on the expectations versus reality for the nation's brightest minds. Garg's insights come at a time when IIT Bombay reports a significant drop in student placements, with 36% of its cohort still jobless, pointing towards a broader discussion on the true value of an IIT tag in the current job market.

Advertisment

Beyond the Headlines: What IIT Placements Really Offer

Garg's analysis begins with a breakdown of the salary packages, revealing a wide range from ₹6 lakh to ₹35 lakh, with Computer Science and Electronics graduates typically at the higher end. Yet, the eye-watering figures often reported are predominantly offered by overseas companies in the tech sector, such as Google and Facebook, and include components like Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), which may inflate the package figures on paper but result in a significantly lower take-home pay. This clarification brings a new perspective to the often-celebrated placement season outcomes.

The Ground Reality for Most Graduates

Advertisment

Further dissecting the placement statistics, Garg notes that aside from the high-flying Computer Science graduates, the average package for other disciplines hovers around ₹10-12 lakhs per annum, with core engineering fields like Mechanical and Civil Engineering seeing even lower figures. This revelation is particularly sobering in light of the recent placement season at IIT Bombay, where a staggering 36% of students failed to secure employment, underscoring the challenges faced by graduates in a tightening global job market.

The Broader Implications

The struggle to attract companies to campus amidst an economic downturn has been highlighted by IIT Bombay's placement cell, indicating that the allure of IIT graduates is not immune to global market forces. This situation is further exacerbated by the institute's difficulty in negotiating salary packages with potential employers, suggesting a mismatch between expectations and reality. The plight of the unplaced students, many from non-<a href