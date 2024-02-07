Decline in USB Memory Stick Reliability Linked to Inferior Chips and Multi-Level Cell Technology

The digital storage world is grappling with a disturbing trend: a decline in the reliability of USB memory sticks. According to a report from CBL Data Recovery, a German specialist in data recovery, the cause of this decline can be traced back to the use of inferior memory chips. The report reveals a commonly overlooked issue in the electronics industry where memory chips from reputable manufacturers like SK hynix, Sandisk, or Samsung that fail quality control checks are being repurposed and sold as components with lower memory capacities.

Unearthing the Faulty Components

These repurposed chips can often be identified by the absence of the manufacturer's logo. Conrad Heinicke, the Managing Director at CBL Data Recovery, has noted an increased occurrence of defective USB sticks that contain microSD cards mounted onto the circuit board. He attributes this anomaly to the mounting of discarded microSD cards onto USB sticks, a practice that reduces the reliability of the USB stick.

The Downside of Multi-Level Cell Architectures

Another contributing factor to the declining reliability of USB sticks is the adoption of multi-level cell (MLC) architectures, like quad-level cells (QLC). These architectures store more bits per cell by varying the voltage, leading to greater storage density but unfortunately, reduced endurance. This translates to cells wearing out faster and having a lower number of maximum write-read cycles.

Boosting USB Stick Lifespan

In light of these findings, Heinicke suggests a few measures for users to prolong the lifespan of their storage devices. For users who perform frequent write and delete operations, using multiple USB sticks in rotation is advised. Investing in high-quality storage hardware for long-term storage also helps. Additionally, maintaining optimal conditions for flash storage such as regular access and not filling them to capacity also extends their lifespan.

While this revelation about the declining reliability of USB sticks may cause concern, it also serves as a reminder of the importance of diligence when choosing digital storage solutions, ensuring that we are not compromising quality for convenience.