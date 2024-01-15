en English
Decentralised AI: A Path Towards Ethical Considerations and Democratization

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST


The future of artificial intelligence (AI) may very well be decentralised, according to Ala Shaabana, co-founder of the Opentensor Foundation. With a professional background vested in applied AI and the experience of distributed computing at VMware, Shaabana stresses the necessity of ethical considerations in AI development. He envisions a scenario where decentralisation democratizes AI development, fostering innovation, resilience, and a broader spectrum of human values and interests.

Opentensor Foundation and Decentralised AI

Opentensor Foundation’s Bittensor protocol, a peer-to-peer machine learning protocol, incentivises the creation of high-performing AI models through competition and rewards. This unique protocol allows users to receive optimal responses to their queries, as AI models on the network are rewarded based on performance, thereby encouraging continual improvement and enhancement.

Shaping the Future of AI

Shaabana’s commentary on the success of Ritual in securing funding signals a growing acceptance of decentralised AI. It also highlights the potential role organisations like Opentensor could play in fostering international collaborations to establish ethical standards for decentralised AI. This could involve developing open standards, facilitating dialogue, investing in ethical AI research, and advocating for policies that align with ethical AI practices.

Decentralised AI: The New Frontier

Going forward, the focus is likely to be on creating an open and decentralised marketplace for Artificial General Intelligence services. Ala Shaabana’s vision of a decentralised AI future, if realised, could potentially revolutionize the way we think about and interact with AI, fostering a more equitable and inclusive AI landscape, and addressing issues of bias, transparency, and alignment in AI systems that are currently dominated by large tech companies.




Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

