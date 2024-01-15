Decentralised AI: A Path Towards Ethical Considerations and Democratization

The future of artificial intelligence (AI) may very well be decentralised, according to Ala Shaabana, co-founder of the Opentensor Foundation. With a professional background vested in applied AI and the experience of distributed computing at VMware, Shaabana stresses the necessity of ethical considerations in AI development. He envisions a scenario where decentralisation democratizes AI development, fostering innovation, resilience, and a broader spectrum of human values and interests.

Opentensor Foundation and Decentralised AI

Opentensor Foundation’s Bittensor protocol, a peer-to-peer machine learning protocol, incentivises the creation of high-performing AI models through competition and rewards. This unique protocol allows users to receive optimal responses to their queries, as AI models on the network are rewarded based on performance, thereby encouraging continual improvement and enhancement.

Shaping the Future of AI

Shaabana’s commentary on the success of Ritual in securing funding signals a growing acceptance of decentralised AI. It also highlights the potential role organisations like Opentensor could play in fostering international collaborations to establish ethical standards for decentralised AI. This could involve developing open standards, facilitating dialogue, investing in ethical AI research, and advocating for policies that align with ethical AI practices.

Decentralised AI: The New Frontier

Going forward, the focus is likely to be on creating an open and decentralised marketplace for Artificial General Intelligence services. Ala Shaabana’s vision of a decentralised AI future, if realised, could potentially revolutionize the way we think about and interact with AI, fostering a more equitable and inclusive AI landscape, and addressing issues of bias, transparency, and alignment in AI systems that are currently dominated by large tech companies.