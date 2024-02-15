Debunking 'Ultra Processed': The Rise of Sustainable Plant-Based Meats

February 15, 2024 - A growing debate surrounds the term "ultra processed" and its application to plant-based meat alternatives. Researcher Jenny Chapman asserts that the negative associations with ultra processed foods are impeding the acceptance of these innovative products. The misconception lies in the belief that "ultra processed" is synonymous with "unhealthy."

According to Chapman, the term was initially designed as a sociopolitical framework, not a nutritional one. It aimed to distinguish between homemade or minimally processed foods and industrially manufactured products. Today, it has taken on a new, often misunderstood meaning.

The Cargill-Moreshrooms Partnership: Investing in Mycoprotein Ingredients

In a strategic move to bolster its plant-based offerings, Cargill has invested an undisclosed amount in Moreshrooms, a supplier of seaweed-derived mycoprotein ingredients. This collaboration will enable companies selling alternative meat and seafood products to enhance their nutritional and organoleptic properties, ultimately creating more sustainable and nutritious options.

Moreshrooms' mycoprotein ingredient is derived from fungi and provides essential amino acids, dietary fiber, and vitamins. This versatile ingredient not only offers a lower carbon footprint compared to animal-based proteins but also addresses the critical need for sustainable food sources.

Cargill and ENOUGH: A Strategic Alliance to Scale Mycoprotein Production

Cargill's investment in ENOUGH, a mycoprotein ingredient company, follows a successful $43.6 million series C round in 2023. This partnership will see Cargill co-creating foods containing ENOUGH's ABUNDA mycoprotein, using its extensive formulations and applications capabilities and portfolio of plant-based proteins, texturizers, and fats.

ENOUGH's mycoprotein boasts a meat-like texture and a high-quality protein profile, making it an attractive ingredient for companies seeking to develop sustainable and nutritious alternatives to traditional meat products. With Cargill's feedstock technology expertise, ENOUGH aims to scale up its production faster in Europe and beyond.

The collaboration between Cargill and ENOUGH represents a significant step forward in the development of mycoprotein ingredients and their applications in the plant-based meat market. As the demand for sustainable and nutritious food sources continues to grow, expect to see more innovative partnerships and products emerging in this space.

The misconceptions surrounding "ultra processed" foods must be addressed to ensure consumers can make informed decisions about their dietary choices. Meanwhile, the plant-based meat industry continues to evolve, offering new and exciting alternatives to traditional animal-based products. With strategic partnerships and investments in sustainable technologies, companies like Cargill and ENOUGH are paving the way for a more environmentally-friendly and health-conscious future.