DebAIte: AI Revolution in Education - Experts Discuss the Future of Learning

At the recent Student's NIGHT festival, an enlightening discussion titled 'DebAIte: AI Revolution in Education' was held, featuring eminent figures from the State University 'Higher School of Economics' (HSE) and other notable institutions. The dialogue delved deep into the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into education, ethical dimensions, and the readiness of society for AI-centric pedagogy.

Embracing AI in Education

Sergei Roshchin, the HSE Vice-Rector, shed light on HSE's forward-thinking approach towards incorporating generative AI models into education. He also touched upon the development of a unique university code of ethics for AI use. Alexey Masyutin from the Institute of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Sciences underscored that AI, akin to any tool, holds no inherent ethical connotations, and its application hinges solely on the user's intentions.

The Ethical and Legal Conundrum

The discussion underscored the absence of clear-cut answers to ethical and legal questions surrounding AI, emphasizing the university's crucial role in investigating these issues. Ksenia Kuznetsova from NUST MISIS pointed out the necessity of enhancing model training and data quality, while also nurturing creativity to democratize AI access beyond the realm of tech giants.

Revisiting Traditional Teaching Methods

The panelists also broached the educational challenges brought on by generative models, such as the need to re-think what students are taught and how they are evaluated. Evgeniy Sokolov from the Department of Big Data and Information Retrieval proposed that educators should test generative models against their assignments to gain a better understanding of what can be automated. Lastly, Kuznetsova reiterated that AI technologies serve to augment human capabilities, not replace them, and stressed the irreplaceable role of human intelligence in task completion.