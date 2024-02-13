Dead Island 2 Makes Its Way to Steam, Riptide Available for Free

Dead Island 2 Set to Land on Steam, Riptide Available for Free

From Exclusivity to Accessibility: Dead Island 2's Journey

After a year of exclusivity on the Epic Games Store, the highly anticipated Dead Island 2 is finally making its way to Steam. The move, set to take place on Monday, April 22, has sparked excitement among fans who have been eagerly awaiting the game's arrival on the platform. To mark the announcement, developers Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver have a special treat in store.

A Gift for the Fans: Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition Goes Free

In celebration of Dead Island 2's impending Steam release, the developers are offering Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition for free on Steam. The offer, which started today, will last until Thursday, February 15. This is a fantastic opportunity for fans to revisit the fun and gory zombie-slaying action RPG or for newcomers to experience the game for the first time.

The Road to Dead Island 2: A Look Back at Riptide

Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition received positive reviews for its engaging gameplay and unique take on the zombie genre. The game features six survivors turned slayers, each with their own set of abilities that can be customized using the Skill Cards system. The gory dismemberment system for zombies, variety of weapons, mods, and skills to craft, and co-op mode for up to three players have all contributed to the game's success.

Despite the initial excitement surrounding Dead Island 2, the game received mixed reviews upon its release on the Epic Games Store. While critics praised its technical performance, some found the gameplay repetitive and lacking evolution over its 20-hour campaign. However, with the game's arrival on Steam, developers have a chance to address these concerns and deliver an even better experience for fans.

As the countdown to Dead Island 2's Steam release begins, fans can look forward to diving back into the world of Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition for free and experiencing the thrill of zombie-slaying action once again. With its unique gameplay mechanics and engaging storyline, Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition is a must-play for fans of the genre.

For those who have yet to experience the game, now is the perfect time to claim your free copy and join the legions of fans who have fallen in love with the Dead Island series. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey through a world overrun by zombies.

Note: Today's date is 2024-02-13. The free offer for Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition on Steam is valid until February 15. Additionally, Dead Island Retro Revenge is currently 75% off on Steam until February 20.