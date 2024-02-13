Dead Island 2 Finally Comes to Steam: Pre-Order Now and Get a Free Game!

It's official: Dead Island 2, the long-awaited sequel to the popular zombie-slaying game, is finally making its way to Steam on April 22, 2024. To celebrate the upcoming release, Dead Island Riptide is currently available for free on Steam for a limited time, and the first Dead Island game is 85% off.

The Long-Awaited Sequel

Nearly ten years after its initial announcement in 2014, Dead Island 2 has finally risen from the depths of development limbo. The game, which was initially available only on the Epic Games Store for PC users, will now be released on Steam, allowing even more players to experience the gory undead streets of Los Angeles.

Slay Zombies in Style

Dead Island 2 offers players a unique zombie-slaying experience with six different survivors, each with their own unique skills. The Skill Cards system allows for customization, while a variety of weaponry and mods ensures that players can take on the undead in style. And for those who want to take on the zombie horde with friends, a co-op mode for up to three players is available.

A Free Game and Expansion On The Way

To celebrate the upcoming release of Dead Island 2 on Steam, players can currently claim Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition for free until February 15. And for those who want even more zombie-slaying action, the game's second expansion, SOLA Festival, is set to release in Q2 of this year. The first expansion, HAUS, was released in November last year to positive reviews.

So mark your calendars, zombie-slayers: April 22, 2024 is the day that Dead Island 2 finally comes to Steam. And with a free game and expansion on the way, there's never been a better time to join the fight against the undead.

The Human Element

But beyond the gore and the thrill of taking down hordes of zombies, Dead Island 2 offers a deeper look at the human element of survival during a zombie apocalypse. Players can choose from six different characters, each with their own backstory and motivations for surviving. As they navigate the streets of Los Angeles, they'll encounter other survivors, each with their own stories to tell.

It's this focus on the human element that sets Dead Island 2 apart from other zombie games. Sure, the combat is enjoyable and the setting is gory, but it's the characters and their stories that truly make the game shine. So whether you're a seasoned zombie-slayer or new to the genre, Dead Island 2 is sure to offer an experience that's both thrilling and thought-provoking.

Note: This article is based on the press release and information available on the Steam store page for Dead Island 2. All information is accurate as of February 13, 2024.