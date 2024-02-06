David Luttenberger Discusses Packaging Innovation Trends on Packaging Europe's Podcast

In a world increasingly concerned with sustainability, the role of packaging and its implications on the environment have come to the forefront. David Luttenberger, globally acknowledged as the preeminent Packaging Geek, recently shared his insights into the future of packaging innovation and the trends shaping this critical sector.

Unpacking Innovation Trends

Featured on Packaging Europe's podcast, Luttenberger delved into key trends on the innovation landscape. He explored the advances in packaging likely to emerge in the upcoming year, offering a glimpse into the future of this rapidly evolving field.

Unveiling Sustainability and Strategy

Luttenberger, a jury member for both the global Packaging Sustainability Awards and Dow's Packaging Innovation Awards, offered his unique perspective on the integration of sustainability and strategy in packaging. His insights are invaluable for those interested in understanding the direction of packaging innovations and the potential impact of sustainable practices.

Keeping Up with Packaging Europe's Podcast

Packaging Europe's podcast, now presented in a weekly format, is a hub for discussions on packaging innovation, sustainability, and strategy. Featuring prominent international figures like Luttenberger, the podcast encourages listeners to subscribe and ensure they stay updated on the latest developments in the packaging industry. This serves as a timely reminder for innovators and industry stakeholders to submit their entries for the Sustainability Awards 2024 and this year's Packaging Innovation Awards, organized by Dow.

In the ever-changing landscape of packaging, Luttenberger's insights offer a roadmap for those seeking to stay ahead of the curve. His commentary, coupled with the resources available through Packaging Europe's podcast, provide a comprehensive guide for innovators, strategists, and sustainability enthusiasts navigating the world of packaging.