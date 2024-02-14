Datalign Advisory Hits $14.8B in Asset Referrals: Revolutionizing Financial Advisory with AI

In a milestone celebration of its two-year anniversary, Datalign Advisory, an AI-powered platform revolutionizing the financial advisory landscape, announced a staggering $14.8 billion in asset referrals to Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firms for the year 2023. The platform achieved an impressive nearly 20 percent conversion rate, surpassing the industry average, with over $5 billion in open opportunities created and $2.8 billion converted to assets under management.

The Power of Precision Matchmaking

Datalign's unique approach to streamlining the client experience and increasing conversion rates for RIAs lies in its ability to provide precise one-to-one matches between consumers and financial advisors. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, the platform ensures that clients' financial goals and needs are met with the expertise of the most suitable RIA firms.

A New Era of Leadership

To further develop and scale its AI offerings, Datalign welcomed Satayan Mahajan as its new CEO in 2023. Mahajan, a former General Manager and Head of Product at Amazon.com, brings a wealth of experience in driving customer-centric innovation and product development.

Industry Recognition and Trust

Datalign's commitment to excellence has earned the trust of the industry's top firms. Currently, 87% of the companies on the Barron's Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor Firms 2023 list are clients of Datalign Advisory. This remarkable achievement demonstrates the platform's ability to deliver exceptional value to both consumers and RIAs alike.

As Datalign Advisory continues to redefine the financial advisory landscape, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower clients and RIAs through AI-driven matches that foster long-term, successful partnerships.

In 2024, the future of financial advisory services is not only bright but also precisely tailored to individual needs, thanks to Datalign Advisory.