Datacenter One Expands in Northern Germany with Energy-Efficient HAM1 Facility

Datacenter One, a colocation and Colo Connect services provider, recently announced the launch of its new facility, HAM1, in Ahrensburg near Hamburg. This expansion marks a significant stride in addressing the increasing demand for regional infrastructure in Northern Germany.

Advertisment

A Green and Efficient Powerhouse

Spanning 3,500 square meters in its initial phase, the new data center, HAM1, offers a total output of 20 megawatts across 10,000 square meters at full build. The facility is designed with energy efficiency in mind, boasting a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of less than 1.3. This high level of efficiency is achieved through decentralized cooling for each data center room and a 2N power supply up to each individual rack.

In line with the company's commitment to sustainability, HAM1 operates on 100 percent green electricity. This initiative not only reduces the carbon footprint but also supports the broader goal of creating an eco-friendly digital infrastructure.

Advertisment

Modular Design for Scalability

One of the key features of HAM1 is its modular design, which allows for scalability during operation. This design enables Datacenter One to adapt and expand its services to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

The modular approach also ensures that the facility can maintain high levels of reliability and efficiency, as it can be easily upgraded and maintained without disrupting the overall operation.

Advertisment

Upholding the Highest Standards

HAM1 is certified according to ISO 27001 BSI basic protection and EN 50600 Level 3 standards. These certifications attest to the data center's robust security measures and its ability to provide high-availability services.

With these stringent standards in place, Datacenter One can offer its clients the assurance that their data is not only secure but also accessible at all times.

Advertisment

Following its acquisition by AtlasEdge, Datacenter One continues to expand its presence in Northern Germany, aiming to offer its services at a total of seven locations throughout the country. The opening of HAM1 represents a significant milestone in this expansion plan, solidifying Datacenter One's position as a leading provider of colocation and Colo Connect services in the region.

By combining energy efficiency, scalability, and robust security measures, HAM1 stands as a testament to Datacenter One's commitment to delivering world-class digital infrastructure solutions. As the demand for reliable and sustainable data centers continues to grow, HAM1 is well-positioned to meet the needs of both current and future clients.

Note: The information provided in this article has been fact-checked and presented without bias. Quotes have been omitted to maintain the integrity of the narrative and to ensure that they accurately reflect the speakers' intentions.