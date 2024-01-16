Dasung Introduces a Budget-Friendly Paperlike HD E Ink Monitor

Dasung, the pioneering tech firm, has unveiled a more budget-friendly version of its widely acclaimed Paperlike HD E Ink monitor. The latest addition to the series features the same 13.3-inch display, which has become a hallmark of the Paperlike HD E Ink range. The new model, however, has been stripped of some of the features available in other models, a strategic move that has enabled the company to offer this monitor at a lower price point.

Advertisment

Key Features and Specifications

The newly introduced model retains the same screen resolution of 2200 x 1650 pixels, a feature consistent with its predecessors. It is also equipped with the Turbo high-speed refresh technology, a distinctive characteristic that has given Dasung an edge in the market. In terms of connectivity, this model includes Mini-HDMI and USB Type-C ports, a standard across the series. Weighing just 580 grams, it is slightly lighter than the top model in the lineup.

Trade-offs for Affordability

Advertisment

In a bid to make the device more affordable, Dasung has eliminated the touchscreen functionality and front light features from this model. The absence of a built-in light source implies that users will have to rely on external lighting in darker environments. This could be a potential trade-off for consumers seeking cost-effectiveness over functionality.

Pricing and Availability

The new Dasung monitor is set at a price point that positions it as the most budget-friendly option within the Paperlike HD E Ink series. It is currently available for purchase at the Good e-Reader Store, priced at $683. The other models in the series, namely the Paperlike HD FT and Paperlike HD F, are available at $798.99 and $748.99, respectively. Alternatively, customers can order directly from Dasung, with a price tag of 3,999 yuan, approximately equivalent to $558.