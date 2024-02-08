Dassault Systèmes and VLP and Partners Collaborate for Cloud-Based Architectural Innovations

Dassault Systèmes, the esteemed European organization known for its revolutionary 3DEXPERIENCE platform and myriad of 3D technology services, has announced a significant collaboration with VLP and Partners, a specialized Italian engineering firm. VLP and Partners, renowned for their expertise in intricate facades and steel structures, are now utilizing the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to manage complex architectural projects.

Revolutionizing Architectural Design with 3D Technology

The collaboration marks a step forward in the evolution of architecture and engineering, affording real-time access to construction data within a 3D model context. This enhances the quality and efficiency of building designs and promotes the use of virtual twins in a collaborative environment. VLP and Partners have long sought to streamline project development processes and push the boundaries of innovation in the construction of curtain walls, high-rise buildings, and other complex structures.

Enhancing Collaboration and Reducing Infrastructure Needs

By embracing Dassault Systèmes' cloud-based solutions, the Italian firm can bypass the need for physical IT infrastructure, thereby scaling its operations and augmenting customer interaction. Simone Lucangeli, Co-founder of VLP and Partners, extols the virtues of enhanced collaboration with customers through the use of cloud-based 3D models.

Centralizing Data for Innovation and Performance

Remi Dornier, Vice President at Dassault Systèmes, underscores the platform's ability to centralize data, integrate information, and virtualize knowledge. This approach enables the tackling of complex projects and fosters innovation and performance. With a clientele of over 300,000 customers across various industries in more than 150 countries, Dassault Systèmes aims to spur human progress through sustainable innovations.