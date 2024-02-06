Dartmouth College's Safety Department Switches to Tesla Model Y Fleet

Dartmouth College's Department of Safety and Security (DoSS) is stepping into the future of transportation by replacing its aging fleet of Ford Explorers with Tesla Model Y electric crossovers. Lieutenant Bradford Sargent, who initiated the thought of an all-electric fleet as far back as late 2021, confirmed the imminent transition. The decision was influenced by the success stories of other New England police departments that are already using the Model Y, marking a significant shift towards sustainable modes of transportation within law enforcement.

Why the Tesla Model Y?

The Tesla Model Y was chosen for its remarkable suitability to the DoSS's needs which are characterized by city driving involving frequent starts and stops, and extended idling periods, especially during the frosty Hanover winters. Caroline Mahony, from the Sustainability Action Program transportation student interest group, noted the inefficiency of combustion engines under these driving conditions, making an irrefutable case for electric vehicles.

Global Popularity and Adoption as a Police Vehicle

The Tesla Model Y is not just popular among consumers, but it has also gained a significant standing in the global market. The vehicle even outsold the Toyota Corolla in 2023 to become the world's best-selling vehicle by volume, as reported by JATO Dynamics. In addition to its consumer success, the all-electric crossover is establishing itself as a preferred choice for law enforcement agencies worldwide, with specialized packages available for its adaptation to police work.

A Broader Trend Towards Electric Vehicle Adoption

This move by the DoSS at Dartmouth College is reflective of a more extensive trend of electric vehicle adoption in America and beyond. As institutions and organizations progressively recognize the advantages of electric vehicles in terms of efficiency, safety, and sustainability, the shift away from combustion engines is gaining momentum. This transition is not only a nod to technological advancement but also a crucial step towards reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change.