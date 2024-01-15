Daon and Telefónica Unveil Digital Identity Solution to Fortify Fraud Prevention

Daon, in collaboration with Telefónica Spain and Telefónica Tech, has unveiled a groundbreaking digital identity verification solution, designed to bolster customer identity assurance and fortify fraud prevention for Movistar and O2 customers.

Unleashing Advanced Verification

This innovative solution is now functional across diverse channels, including online, mobile, and in-store, and aims to safeguard customers against pernicious threats such as account takeovers, SIM swaps, phishing, and deepfakes. The advanced verification feature is user-friendly: customers simply take a selfie and capture their ID document using their mobile phone. The system then verifies their identity by comparing the selfie with the photo on the ID document, concurrently carrying out a proof-of-life check and document validation.

One-Time Process for Long-Term Security

Once this one-time process is complete, customers can securely perform sensitive operations such as SIM card duplication, account or password changes, and personal data modifications. The data collated during the onboarding process is used exclusively for identity verification and is processed in strict compliance with GDPR and ISO privacy standards.

Secure Onboarding at Movistar Shops

Customers can opt to complete the verification online or seek assistance at a Movistar shop. This initiative marks the first phase of a project that will eventually enable users to access certain services by merely taking a selfie, thereby ensuring optimal protection against advanced cyber threats.