Daikin UK and Green Skills Academy Launch Pioneering Heat Pump Training in Greater Manchester

In a groundbreaking move, Daikin UK has teamed up with the Green Skills Academy to kick off a specialized training program aimed at bridging the significant skills gap in the UK's heat pump installation sector. This partnership marks a strategic effort to fortify the workforce in Greater Manchester, setting the stage for a greener future. As the clock ticks towards the UK's ambitious net-zero targets, this initiative couldn't be timelier. With the goal to train 50 heating and plumbing tutors by April 2024, the program is a beacon of hope for the burgeoning demand for green energy solutions.

Empowering Educators to Forge the Future

The 'Train the Green Trainer' program is not just another training course; it's a visionary leap towards empowering the educators themselves. By focusing on college tutors and staff, Daikin UK and the Green Skills Academy are laying a robust foundation for sustainable growth in green heating technologies. These trained tutors from nine distinguished Greater Manchester colleges, including Hopwood College, Trafford College, and Oldham College, will become the torchbearers of knowledge, passing on crucial skills in the installation and maintenance of air source heat pumps. With certifications from LCL Awards and Daikin, they're not just teaching; they're shaping the future of the industry.

Addressing a Critical Skills Shortage

The urgency of this training program stems from a stark reality: the UK is facing a dire shortage of certified heat pump installers. With a national target of 600,000 heat pump installations by 2028 and a mere 3,000 trained engineers currently available, the gap is more than a challenge; it's a clarion call for action. This partnership aims to not only fill this gap but to catapult Greater Manchester into the forefront of the green revolution, supporting its ambitious aim to become a net zero city by 2038. The introduction of the UK's first heat pump apprenticeship program in September 2023, backed by the government, underscores the commitment to train 57,000 installers by 2030. Daikin UK's Martin Passingham emphasized the need for more training and support to swell the ranks of certified installers, noting Daikin's capability to train over 10,000 installers as a testament to the potential for growth.

A Blueprint for a Greener Tomorrow

At its core, the partnership between Daikin UK and the Green Skills Academy is more than a training program; it's a blueprint for the future. The initiative not only aims to address the immediate skills shortage but also to lay down the tracks for the Low Carbon Heating Technician Apprenticeship. With plans to train an additional 3,000 heat pump installers in Greater Manchester by 2027, the program is a critical step towards a sustainable and self-sufficient green heating sector. Through this strategic alliance, Daikin UK and the Green Skills Academy are not just responding to the needs of today; they're anticipating the demands of tomorrow, ensuring that Greater Manchester, and indeed the UK, is well-equipped to meet its green targets with a skilled and knowledgeable workforce.

In wrapping up, the partnership between Daikin UK and the Green Skills Academy serves as a beacon of innovation and foresight in the face of pressing environmental challenges. By training the trainers, this initiative ensures a ripple effect of knowledge and skills that will bolster the UK's green heating sector for years to come. As Greater Manchester strides towards its net zero ambitions, this program stands as a testament to the power of collaborative effort in paving the way for a sustainable future.