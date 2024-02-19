D2SCALE: A Revolutionary Leap in European Tech Innovation Set to Launch March 2024

A landmark initiative is set to revolutionize the European startup landscape. The D2SCALE European Tech Innovation Programme, scheduled to launch on 11 March 2024, aims to bolster deep tech and digital ventures in pivotal sectors such as Transport, Logistics & Trade, and Smart Cities. This game-changing project is a collaborative endeavour involving 13 consortium partners from across Europe and is dedicated to addressing the key impediments startups face in their scaling up journey.

Advertisment

Revitalizing the Pan-European Startup Ecosystem

More than just a tech programme, D2SCALE signifies a significant leap forward for European technology innovation. This EU-funded initiative is poised to transform the pan-European startup ecosystem by bolstering critical sectors and enhancing their market presence. The programme's ultimate goal is to contribute to the sustainability and sovereignty of Europe in these sectors.

D2SCALE's efforts are not confined solely to funding. The programme is equally focused on addressing the pressing challenges of market access, internationalization, and management readiness that often bottleneck startups' growth. The D2SCALE initiative is a beacon of hope for startups looking to scale up, offering them a platform to overcome these hurdles and reach their full potential.

Advertisment

A Collaborative Effort to Drive Innovation

The D2SCALE programme is a testament to the power of collaboration. 13 consortium partners from across Europe, including renowned entities like Tech Tour and BRYCK, have joined forces for this initiative. Each partner brings a wealth of expertise and global influence to the table, promising a comprehensive and holistic approach to scaling and mentoring services for the participating companies.

Their combined forces are set to facilitate not only financing and partnerships but also enhance visibility for these startups, propelling them into the global arena. This collaborative effort underscores the programme's commitment to fostering innovation and nurturing the next generation of technology leaders in Europe.

Advertisment

Supporting Startups: Today's Pioneers, Tomorrow's Leaders

D2SCALE's ambition doesn't stop at merely addressing challenges. Over a 26-month period, the programme aims to support 100 startups and scale-ups by establishing a robust scaling platform. The programme plans to connect these startups with over 300 investors and leading customers in the public and private sectors through two open calls.

By engaging over 300+ investors, public and private lead customers, and innovation hubs, D2SCALE aims to facilitate the scaling process and ensure the startups' rapid and sustainable growth. This monumental support system underlines D2SCALE's dedication to nurturing tomorrow's leaders and shaping the future of technology innovation in Europe.

In conclusion, the D2SCALE programme promises to be an unprecedented initiative in driving technological innovation in Europe. By addressing the challenges faced by startups and fostering collaboration amongst different players, the programme is set to shape the future of the European startup landscape, propelling it to new heights of innovation, growth, and sustainability.