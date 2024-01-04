en English
Automotive

Cylindrical Cells: The Powerhouse of Lithium-Ion Batteries

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
Cylindrical Cells: The Powerhouse of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lithium-ion batteries, a cornerstone of our modern technological ecosystem, are far more than simple energy storage devices. A closer look at their design, particularly the cylindrical cells employed by industry heavyweights like Tesla, reveals an intricate ballet of materials science, chemistry, and engineering. Cylindrical cells, which superficially resemble everyday alkaline batteries, are in fact complex mechanisms designed to ensure high durability and performance, especially critical for applications in electric vehicles.

Unveiling the Anatomy of a Cylindrical Cell

Anatomy of a cylindrical cell is a masterclass in precision design. Overlapping sheets of electrodes – the battery’s heart – are separated by a thin, porous sheet known as a separator. These sheets are rolled into a spiral formation, a ‘Jelly Roll’, and housed within an outer casing filled with an electrolyte solution. This electrolyte plays a pivotal role, facilitating the movement of lithium ions between electrodes during charging and discharging. Beyond their functional role, these cylindrical cells are also equipped with safety measures. Valves engineered to manage pressure and temperature conditions within the battery, maintaining a safe operating environment.

Material Matters

Cylindrical cells are housed within an outer casing, typically made of aluminum or strong plastic, designed to withstand the rigors of everyday use. The battery’s terminals, too, are products of careful material choice: a negative terminal made of copper for its excellent electrical conductivity, and a positive terminal typically made of aluminum.

The Advantages of Cylindrical Cells

Why, one might ask, have cylindrical cells become the preferred choice for many industry leaders? The answer lies in several key advantages. First, their long-standing presence in the market has led to a maturity of design and manufacturing processes, resulting in highly reliable performance. Second, the cylindrical form factor does not deform easily, an important consideration for physical durability. Lastly, the shape is conducive to efficient heat dissipation, a particularly beneficial trait under high-stress conditions, such as those encountered in electric vehicles.

Automotive Science & Technology Tech
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

