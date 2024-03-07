CyberWell Exposes Social Media's Role in Denying Hamas Sexual Violence, Calls for Action

CyberWell, a nonprofit organization that focuses on technology, revealed a startling trend on social media on October 7: over 135 posts, which reached over 15 million users, denied that Hamas had committed sexual violence. Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor, the organization's founder, emphasized the critical need for social media companies to uphold their sexual violence and hate speech policies by identifying and removing content that denies or justifies Hamas terrorists' sexual assault.

Disturbing Trends in Denial

CyberWell identified six narrative trends among the posts denying the sexual violence on October 7. These included claims that no survivor has recounted her experience, accusations against survivors and first responders of lying, allegations that Israel is falsely accusing Hamas to justify military actions, and assertions that Hamas members, driven by religious ideologies, would not engage in such acts. Remarkably, over 49 percent of these denials were posted on X, with Facebook and TikTok also hosting a significant number of these narratives.

Platform Responses and Removal Rates

Despite the alarming spread of these denials, the response from social media platforms has been underwhelming. Facebook led the response by removing just over 24 percent of flagged posts, while YouTube and TikTok removed 20 percent and 12.5 percent, respectively. X took minimal action by labeling some posts for "limited visibility" and removing a mere one and a half percent of the flagged content. CyberWell's efforts underscore the challenges in moderating content that violates established policies on hate speech and antisemitism, as defined by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

CyberWell's Call to Action

CyberWell's report is a clarion call for social media platforms to take more decisive action against the denial of sexual violence and the spread of hate speech. By leveraging AI technology to identify and flag problematic posts, CyberWell provides crucial insights to help platforms improve content moderation. The organization's work highlights the critical role that social media companies play in either enabling the spread of harmful narratives or combating them through rigorous enforcement of their own policies.

The exposure of these denials and the call for platforms to enforce their policies more effectively shed light on the broader issue of how social media can be manipulated to deny atrocities and spread hate. As CyberWell continues to monitor and report on these trends, the question remains whether social media companies will heed the call to action and take the necessary steps to create safer spaces for all users, particularly survivors of sexual violence.