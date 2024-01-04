en English
Business

Zscaler’s Meteoric Stock Rise: A Dive into its Cybersecurity Strength

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:57 pm EST
Cloud security provider, Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), has witnessed an unprecedented stock price hike of over 65% following its initial coverage with a “Buy” rating. This remarkable growth is credited to its innovative cybersecurity solutions, namely Zscaler for Users, Zscaler for Workloads, and Zscaler for IoT/OT. These offerings ensure secure access and augment user experiences in an era where cybersecurity is paramount.

The Cybersecurity Sector’s Upward Trajectory

The burgeoning cybersecurity sector continues its upward trajectory, with zero trust security and SASE solutions leading as top trends. This growth is fueled by a surge in cyber attacks, with high-profile incidents at companies like MGM and Okta underlining the critical need for robust security infrastructures. The new SEC reporting rules, obliging companies to disclose material cybersecurity breaches within four business days, are likely to bring corporate cybersecurity into sharper focus.

ZS’s Financial Forecast

The company is anticipating its revenue to be between $2.09-2.10 billion for fiscal 2024, indicating a 30% growth. Its adjusted EPS is expected to witness a hike of approximately 38%. Despite the economic downturn and potential workforce reductions posing risks, ZS’s strategy of upselling within its existing customer base and acquiring new customers remains effective. However, due to its recent price surge, Zscaler is no longer as attractively priced, leading to a recommendation change from “Buy” to “Hold” with a target price of $240.

Zscaler’s Market Presence

As of January 2024, Zscaler boasts a market cap of $31.18 billion, securing its position as the world’s 592nd most valuable company by market cap. The company has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 in 2023, with its revenue and earnings surpassing expectations. Having been named a leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge, the company is well poised for future growth. Zscaler’s revenue grew 40% YoY to $496M, and the company’s operational efficiency is on the rise.

Zscaler’s stock valuation for 2023 has been positively reviewed by numerous research reports, with price targets being raised by various firms. The stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 203.29. Zscaler’s recent quarterly earnings data showcased a noticeable increase in revenue and earnings per share, with sell side analysts predicting a positive EPS for the current year. Insider and institutional investor activities have also been noteworthy, with substantial shares being sold and modified.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

