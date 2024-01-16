Zscaler Sees Predominant Bearish Activity in Options Market

The cloud-native cybersecurity solutions provider, Zscaler (ZS), has been the subject of noteworthy bearish activity in the options market. An in-depth analysis of recent options trades highlights a predominant bearish sentiment, with a striking 77% of trades demonstrating a shift towards a bearish outlook. In contrast, only 22% of trades exhibited bullish tendencies.

Breakdown of the Trades

The trades comprised a total of 3 puts valued at a staggering $1,262,000, juxtaposed against 6 calls valued at a comparatively modest $220,698. These figures indicate that investors foresee a potential fluctuation in Zscaler's stock price in the foreseeable future, with anticipated values oscillating between $115.0 and $280.0 over the next quarter.

Unraveling the Whale Activity

Monitoring the volume and open interest of options can provide invaluable insights into a stock's liquidity and the level of market interest at varying strike prices. Over the past month, Zscaler's options have seen significant 'whale activity' within the $115.0 to $280.0 strike price range.

About Zscaler

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, San Jose, California, Zscaler specializes in its proprietary solutions: Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access. The company made its debut on the public market in 2018. Zscaler's stock has recently been the focus of expert analysis, with an average target price of $265.0.

Options trading is a high-risk, high-reward game. Traders often employ a diverse range of strategies, including education, strategy adjustments, and market indicators, to navigate these risks. Real-time alerts on options trades for Zscaler are readily available through platforms such as Benzinga Pro.