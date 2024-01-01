en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cybersecurity

Zimperium Report Reveals Growing Threat of Mobile Banking Malware

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:19 pm EST
Zimperium Report Reveals Growing Threat of Mobile Banking Malware

The mobile banking landscape is grappling with an alarming rise in malware attacks, as revealed by a report from cybersecurity firm Zimperium. The 2023 Mobile Banking Heists Report exposes a worrying trend, with one in every 20 fraud attacks now tied to rogue mobile applications. This comprehensive analysis encompassed 24,000 unique instances of mobile device malware infections, leading to the identification of 29 distinct malware families targeting a staggering 1,800 mobile banking apps.

Mobile Malware: A Growing Threat

The threat is real and pervasive. Nine percent of the monitored devices fell prey to malware, with a fifth of these impacts tracing back to banking trojans. These malicious software have evolved in sophistication, boasting capabilities like evasion, detection avoidance, and bank credential theft, making them a formidable adversary for cybersecurity defenses.

The Economic Impact of Mobile Banking Fraud

The economic implications of these threats are far-reaching. The report highlights that 60% of fraudulent banking transactions were initiated via mobile devices, a startling statistic that inevitably leads to increased operational costs for banks and erodes consumer confidence in mobile banking. With the rise in mobile banking, comes the rise in its associated threats, a fact that banks must grapple with to safeguard their reputation and consumer trust.

The Future of Mobile Banking Security

However, the report does not delve deep into solutions. It outlines three best practices that may already be known to security teams, but falls short of providing a comprehensive strategy to combat these threats. The report emphasizes the urgent need for banks to adopt advanced code protection techniques to fend off these sophisticated attacks. In the face of new threats like Malware as a Service (MaaS) and techniques like Automated Transfer System (ATS) and Telephone Oriented Attack Delivery (TOAD), the industry must bolster its defenses and devise innovative strategies to protect mobile banking apps from scalable fraud.

0
Cybersecurity
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chinese Exchange Student Safely Returned After 'Cyber Kidnapping' Incident

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Laws in Pennsylvania: A Comprehensive Look at Changes in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

FTC Warns Against QR Code Scams: A Gateway to Identity Theft

By Wojciech Zylm

FTC Warns Consumers of QR Code Scams: A Convenient Tool Turned Threat

By Safak Costu

Most In-Demand Jobs in the UK for 2024 Revealed ...
@Cybersecurity · 6 hours
Most In-Demand Jobs in the UK for 2024 Revealed ...
heart comment 0
Globe Telecom Achieves 85% Reduction in Bank-Related Spam Messages

By BNN Correspondents

Globe Telecom Achieves 85% Reduction in Bank-Related Spam Messages
Mikko Hypponen Warns of Deepfakes and ‘Deep Scams’ in 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Mikko Hypponen Warns of Deepfakes and 'Deep Scams' in 2024
Ransomware Attacks: An Escalating Threat to National Security

By Nimrah Khatoon

Ransomware Attacks: An Escalating Threat to National Security
Clinical Researcher in Pune Loses Rs 2.1 Crore in Sophisticated Cyber Scam

By Dil Bar Irshad

Clinical Researcher in Pune Loses Rs 2.1 Crore in Sophisticated Cyber Scam
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged Over Wife's Tragic Death
26 seconds
Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged Over Wife's Tragic Death
COVID-19: Still a Threat in Saskatchewan Amid Low Vaccination Rates
33 seconds
COVID-19: Still a Threat in Saskatchewan Amid Low Vaccination Rates
2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Landscape
2 mins
2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Landscape
2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention
2 mins
2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention
New Jersey's Landmark Laws: A Shift in Healthcare and Finance
9 mins
New Jersey's Landmark Laws: A Shift in Healthcare and Finance
The Global West at Stake: Possible Implications of Trump's Return to the White House
11 mins
The Global West at Stake: Possible Implications of Trump's Return to the White House
RSAF's Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year's Eve
12 mins
RSAF's Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year's Eve
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
14 mins
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
14 mins
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
16 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
17 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app