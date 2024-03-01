ZeroFox to Spotlight Cybersecurity Innovations at FS-ISAC 2024, Uniting Intelligence and Management

At the forefront of addressing escalating external cybersecurity threats in the financial sector, ZeroFox, a leader in software-as-a-service for external cybersecurity, announces its participation in the upcoming FS-ISAC Americas Spring Summit. This event, happening from March 3-6, 2024, will feature ZeroFox's Vice President & Distinguished Fellow of Intelligence, AJ Nash, sharing insights on enhancing cyber defenses by integrating external attack surface management with cyber threat intelligence. As financial services face increased risks from phishing, ransomware, data breaches, and more, the significance of robust cybersecurity measures has never been more paramount.

Increasing Threats Demand Advanced Solutions

AJ Nash of ZeroFox highlights the growing trend of targeted attacks against the financial sector, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive external threat protection. With the financial industry storing vast quantities of sensitive data, the stakes for securing this information against external threats are incredibly high. Nash's presentation aims to equip financial professionals with the knowledge to bolster their cybersecurity efforts effectively.

ZeroFox's Comprehensive Cybersecurity Approach

Attendees of the FS-ISAC Summit have the opportunity to explore ZeroFox's unified external cybersecurity platform, designed to address the unique challenges faced by the financial services sector. From phishing and fraud campaigns to data breaches and physical threats, ZeroFox provides a suite of tools and services aimed at protecting against a wide array of cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Available for discussions at booth 67, ZeroFox's representatives are ready to delve into the platform's capabilities and its relevance to financial institutions.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox has established itself as a pioneering force in external cybersecurity solutions. Utilizing advanced AI analytics, digital risk protection, and comprehensive threat intelligence, ZeroFox's platform is engineered to mitigate external threats effectively. Serving a diverse clientele that includes public sector organizations and companies across various industries, ZeroFox continues to redefine cybersecurity outside the traditional corporate perimeter. This commitment to innovation and security is what sets ZeroFox apart as a trusted leader in the cybersecurity domain.

As ZeroFox gears up for their presentation at the FS-ISAC 2024 Americas Spring Summit, the financial sector stands on the brink of a cybersecurity evolution. By fusing advanced threat intelligence with rigorous attack surface management, ZeroFox is leading the charge towards a more secure future for financial services. The implications of these advancements for the industry are profound, offering a roadmap for other sectors to follow in safeguarding their external digital landscapes against the threats of tomorrow.