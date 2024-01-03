YITEC: Championing AI and Cybersecurity for SMBs

When the founders of YITEC, a Vietnamese company established in 2020, left tech giant FPT, they carried with them a wealth of knowledge and vision. Now, they are using that expertise to make YITEC a key player in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, sectors that are proving essential for businesses in the era of digital transformation.

AI: The Competitive Edge for SMBs

YITEC advocates for the strategic application of AI by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to stay competitive in a global landscape. The company emphasizes the need for SMBs to evaluate their operations and select AI solutions that are tailored to their industry-specific needs. This approach can lead to enhanced customer service, streamlined processes, and innovative products.

According to YITEC, SMBs should conduct a comprehensive assessment of their readiness for AI and align AI implementations with their business objectives. Doing so can yield significant benefits such as cost reductions, improved product quality, and predictive capabilities that can give businesses a competitive edge.

Diverse Portfolio, International Recognition

YITEC’s project portfolio includes a wide range of AI applications, from AR hand-tracking for retail to AI-powered analytics platforms and cybersecurity solutions. This diversity is a testament to the company’s adaptability and innovative spirit. YITEC’s growing influence in the AI space is further underscored by its international collaborations and recognition, such as winning at the Hacksmith v3.0 competition and participating in Blackhat conferences.

YITEC’s commitment to providing reliable information is reflected in its prompt response system for addressing errors or concerns related to its press releases, reinforcing its reputation as a trustworthy and responsible player in the AI and cybersecurity fields.

A Cyberattack Down Under

Meanwhile, in a related incident, Brisbane, Australia-based retail group Eagers Automotive is investigating a cyberattack that disrupted parts of its regional operations and compromised the personal information of some of its customers. The cyber incident, claimed by the LockBit 3.0 ransomware group, affected IT systems at some locations in Australia and New Zealand. Eagers has engaged external cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident and is racing against a deadline to pay a ransom.

This attack occurred shortly after the Australian government unveiled an AU$587 million cyber strategy in response to the increasing threat of cyberattacks targeting small businesses and corporations alike, highlighting the urgent need for advanced cybersecurity measures and solutions such as those offered by YITEC.