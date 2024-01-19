Wyoming Governor Advocates for Major Cybersecurity Budget Boost

In an effort to fortify Wyoming's digital defenses, Governor Mark Gordon has proposed a significant cybersecurity budget enhancement. A sum of $6.8 million, if approved by the state legislature, is set to be allocated from Wyoming's fiscal budget for 2024. The primary focus of this financial infusion will be to bolster the state's cybersecurity workforce, a critical aspect of the state's digital infrastructure that Gordon believes needs urgent attention.

Strengthening the Cybersecurity Workforce

The proposal includes hiring 14 new cybersecurity specialists within the Department of Enterprise Technology Services. Beyond this, the remainder of the funds will be invested in other IT roles across the state, with the goal of strengthening cybersecurity support at all levels. Governor Gordon's call for increased cybersecurity manpower comes in response to the observation that Wyoming's cybersecurity team is currently smaller than those of similar-sized states, such as Alaska.

The Need for Proactive Cybersecurity

Emphasizing the need for a proactive cybersecurity approach, the Governor highlighted the increasing risk of cyber threats. Notably, the state recently thwarted an attempted breach in Rawlins, a victory achieved through a collaborative effort across various government levels. Gordon's proposed financial commitment to cybersecurity is part of a broader strategy, one that includes leveraging federal grants for cybersecurity training in state and local governments.

Normalization of Cyber Threat Perception

The ultimate aim of this strategy is to normalize the perception of cyber incidents as serious threats, on par with natural disasters. It is hoped that even small, rural jurisdictions will recognize their vulnerability and interconnectedness within the state's digital infrastructure. The Cyber Assistance Response Effort (CARE) team, established by an executive order in June 2023, is part of this strategy. The new hires, if approved, would serve to bolster its mission.

The state legislature is expected to decide on the funding by the end of March, a decision that will significantly impact Wyoming's future cybersecurity landscape. The need for enhanced cybersecurity measures is not unique to Wyoming. As digital threats grow increasingly pervasive and sophisticated, the issue of cybersecurity is one that every state must confront head-on.