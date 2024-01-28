Wallix Unveils Wallix One-PAM: An Innovative Step towards Enhanced Digital Security

On December 14, 2023, Wallix, the French specialist in Privileged Access Management (PAM), made a significant stride in the digital security landscape with the unveiling of Wallix One-PAM, its new software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. This cutting-edge platform is engineered to consolidate the management of all digital access within an organization, both internal and external, into a single cohesive interface. This integration is not only expected to enhance security measures but also to streamline operational efficiency.

Embracing Zero-Trust Architecture

Wallix One-PAM is designed with a key objective of implementing a zero-trust architecture. This cybersecurity approach is based on an unyielding principle—'Trust nothing, verify everything.' It ensures that no entities, whether within or outside a network, are automatically trusted. By implementing this model, Wallix underscores its commitment to fortify digital access management against escalating cyber threats.

Ensuring Regulatory Compliance

The platform also guarantees adherence to existing regulations, making it a viable solution for businesses across the spectrum, irrespective of their size or domain. It is thus poised to be a vital tool for organizations looking to ensure they meet regulatory requirements in a digital landscape that's becoming increasingly complex and challenging.

Addressing Cybersecurity Skills Shortage

Wallix's CEO, Jean-Noel de Galzain, highlighted the strategic priority behind the company's shift towards a SaaS model. He emphasized that the move was driven by a need to continue innovating to meet the evolving demands of businesses. One of the significant challenges Wallix One-PAM addresses is the cybersecurity skills shortage prevalent in France. By utilizing automation for various tasks, the platform reduces the dependency on in-house cyber expertise, thus addressing a critical industry concern.

Exclusive Services and Features

Wallix One-PAM offers two exclusive services, though specifics about these services were not disclosed in the announcement. However, the platform is confirmed to include all of Wallix's existing PAM features, suggesting that users can anticipate a comprehensive and robust suite of security solutions.