Wallarm Deciphers API Security Trends in 'API ThreatStats Report: 2023 Year-In-Review' Webinar

Wallarm, the recognized cybersecurity company, has announced an enlightening webinar titled "API ThreatStats Report: 2023 Year-In-Review" scheduled for January 24, 2024, at 10 AM PT. The company's CEO, Ivan Novikov, and Head of Product, Tim Erlin, will spearhead the discussion on the rising trends and challenges in API security based on Wallarm's extensive research.

Unveiling the API Threat Landscape

The webinar is derived from Wallarm's Annual API ThreatStatsTM Report that highlights the surge in API attacks and vulnerabilities in 2023. The report, based on a meticulous analysis of over 1.2 billion attacks, more than 22,000 CVEs, and 146 Bug Bounty reports, reveals a 30% increase in API-related CVEs and security bulletins. There has been a notable rise in malicious requests involving APIs, which Wallarm has successfully blocked.

Dissecting Key API Security Issues

Novikov and Erlin will delve into several crucial topics during the webinar. They will shed light on the increase in API vulnerabilities and the growth in malicious API requests. The speakers will also discuss significant vulnerabilities listed in the CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog and the dominance of API security issues in Bug Bounty programs.

Preparing for Future API Security Challenges

API leaks and injections have emerged as the top API security risks for 2023, with injections ranking first and API leaks ranking fourth. The webinar will emphasize the prediction of heightened focus on emerging API data leaks and a paradigm shift towards adopting novel metrics for vulnerability triaging in 2024. The event is particularly tailored for professionals in Security, Engineering, and DevOps. It aims to arm them with the latest trends and prepare for future challenges in API security.