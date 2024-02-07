Viamedis Reports Significant Data Breach: Millions Potentially Affected

On February 7, 2024, French health insurance payment provider, Viamedis, confirmed a significant data breach potentially affecting millions of individuals. This breach exposes sensitive information such as social security numbers, date of birth, marital status, and health insurance company names. The company manages services for 84 complementary health insurance companies, covering nearly 20 million people. Yet, the exact number of individuals affected remains unknown.

Investigation Underway

The company discovered the breach when their website went offline and remained inaccessible. Viamedis promptly responded by disconnecting its payment platform. The move will affect some health professionals, notably opticians and audioprosthetists, but will not impact beneficiaries' use of their health cards. The company announced the breach on its LinkedIn page and alerted authorities.

Viamedis clarified that the breach resulted from a phishing attack on an employee, not a ransomware attack. The company is currently cooperating with the public prosecutor's office, conducting a thorough investigation to determine the extent of the breach.

Impact and Implications

The breach's potential implications include the sale of data by threat actors and the possibility of subsequent phishing attacks targeting affected policyholders. This incident underscores the healthcare sector's vulnerability to cyberattacks, with the potential for significant implications for both healthcare professionals and policyholders.

It's important to note that although the data breach is extensive, Viamedis confirmed that no banking details, postal addresses, phone numbers, or emails were compromised. The breach affected fewer than 50 beneficiary invoices related to medical transport.

Next Steps

Viamedis has taken immediate steps to address the situation, including notifying relevant authorities and healthcare professionals about the exposed data. The company is actively working towards understanding the full extent of the breach and implementing measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The investigation into the breach is ongoing, and further updates are expected as more information becomes available.